Toyota Recalls Over 1 Million Vehicles Due to Air Bag Concerns

Toyota has recalled over 1 million vehicles because their air bags might inflate even when the car hasn’t been in a crash, or they fail to inflate when they are in one.

The recall only impacts a small number of vehicles in the United States, specifically 17,000 Scion xA vehicles made between 2004 and 2006.

Toyota says the problem is caused when an electrical short in the vehicle damages circuits which either deactivate the air bags or cause them to deploy.

Other vehicles impacted by the recall were primarily in Japan and Europe. Those vehicles include the Isis, Avensis, Avensis Wagon, Allex, ist, Wish, Corolla, Corolla Spacio, Corollo Verso, Corolla Fielder, Corolla Runx, and Sienta, which were built across a much larger expanse of time, July 2002 through June 2015, ABC News reports.

Owners of impacted recalled vehicles will be notified of the recall in December. Dealers will replace the air bag control unit in impacted vehicles at no charge.

Last month the company recalled three million Prius hybrids due to a software glitch that could cause the vehicles to crash. That recall represented one of the largest vehicle recalls ever for Toyota.

Toyota has not disclosed whether this latest recall has resulted in any injuries or crashes.