Genome Project Aims To Read DNA Of All Complex Life On Earth

If Noah had today’s genome sequencers he would have built a smaller ark – and filled it with hard drives.

A network of scientists around the world Thursday, launched a 10-year project to sequence the genomes of all the 1.5 million known plants, animals, and fungi on Earth. The Earth Biogenome Project is a global collaboration designed to avoid duplication of research and to make all genome data inter-operable and open for public use.

The founders of the Project estimate that its total cost will be around $4.7 billion, which is less than the almost $5 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars the Human Genome Project cost in 2003. If it’s anything like its predecessor, it will create whole new markets. Medical advances that emerged from the Human Genome Project are estimated to be worth $20 billion.

Adding to this potential is the fact that the cost of sequencing has plummeted. At the same time, approximately 3,500 other species have been sequenced since the creation of the human reference genome, ranging from Neandertals to limb-regenerating axolotl salamanders.

Earth Biogenome’s plan is to create an entirely new inventory of life by decoding the genetic make-up of every organism that’s part of an enormous classification known as eukaryotes – basically, species made up of a cell or cells with a separate nucleus. The hope is that this will create entirely new information that will ultimately inspire new advances in medicine, fuel technology and conservation.

“Having the full genomes of all the organisms we share the planet with will change our ability to understand and care for them,” biologist Mark Blaxter of Edinburgh Genomics and the University of Edinburgh said in a statement.

There are also human health applications, Ester Gaya, a senior mycologist and Felix Forest, a senior scientist at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew said in a statement: “Genome data can provide us with diagnostic tools to be able to effectively respond to disease outbreaks and minimize the impact on food security.”

Like those of the Human Genome Project, however, the most important discoveries are probably still unknowable. Biologist Jim Smith at the Wellcome Sanger Institute said in a statement, “we could not imagine how the DNA sequence produced back then would transform research into human health and disease today.”