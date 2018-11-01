Facebook Is Offloading Workplace to Its Own Site

Facebook’s productivity app for companies, Workplace, is moving to its own domain.

The world’s largest social network will move the 30,000 organizations using its Slack-like product to Workplace.com next year, Facebook confirmed to CNBC on Wednesday. The report suggested that Facebook already separates consumer user data with the information companies share through Workplace, but wants to create a full separation between its social network and the enterprise productivity app. Moving to Workplace.com will allow Facebook to do that.

Facebook’s Workplace is a productivity app designed specifically for companies. In the app, companies can create different channels and allow employees to communicate privately or collaborate with each other. Workplace is also a repository for files and works online and on mobile. Its chief competitor is Slack, though Workplace is much smaller than Slack.

According to the CNBC report, Walmart was alerted to the Workplace domain change in September after Facebook discovered a security breach that affected millions of its users. Facebook reached to Walmart at the time and said that Workplace data wasn’t stolen, according to the report. Facebook also said it would be moving to the new domain.

In a statement to CNBC, Facebook’s Workplace product manager Luke Taylor said that the company wants to move to Workplace.com to improve customer “trust in the product itself.” He declined to say, however, exactly when the migration would occur.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the report.