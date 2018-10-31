Steve King Loses National GOP Support and More Corporate Donors Over Endorsing White Supremacist

Steve King, a U.S. House member from Iowa, has lost the support of the National Republican Congressional Committee, other GOP lawmakers, and several local corporate donors, including Purina and Land O’ Lakes. King previously lost Intel’s backing.

A new poll finds King with a 1-point lead over his Democratic opponent, J.D. Scholten.

IA-04 (n=631) J.D. Scholten @Scholten4Iowa (D) 44

Steve King (R) 45 Movement: 26 points to D (was Trump+27) Trump won IA-04 by 27 points in 2016; King won by 23 points. Trump opinion is divided (51% fav, 46% unfav); opinion toward King is quite negative (38% fav, 48% unfav). — Change Research (@ChangePolls) October 30, 2018

King recently endorsed an avowed white nationalist, Faith Goldy, who ran for mayor in Toronto and received 3.4% of the vote. On Oct. 25, the Washington Post reported that King had met with a far-right Austrian party with Nazi roots, and gave an interview to its Web site, following a trip to Auschwitz funded by a Holocaust memorial group.

The NRCC spends in congressional races, especially in close elections, and it confirmed its withdrawal from funding King in the last days of King’s battle to retain his seat. Scholten first seemed a long shot ,given King’s last election win in 2016 with a 23% lead over his Democratic opponent in a county that Trump took by 27%.

However, Scholten dramatically outraised King in direct contributions, by $1.7 million to $740,000. Most of King’s expenses have been for family salaries and fundraising expenses, with no TV advertising.

Scholten also received a notable independent expenditure: A $300,000 ad campaign from a PAC run by former presidential candidate Evan McMullin, a leading “Never Trump” critic. The ad labeled King “Klan & Neo-Nazi approved.” Fellow GOP House member Carlos Curbelo of Florida said on MSNBC on Oct. 31 he wouldn’t cast a vote for King even if it meant losing GOP control of the House.

King has long tended towards coded expressions of support for white nationalism and supremacy, but stepped up overt statements in this election cycle. This included tying George Soros to a supposed conspiracy popular among the far right that alleges left-wing figures are funding immigration to “replace” white populations.

In a statement, King expressed affirmation for all “legal immigrants” and “natural born citizens,” regardless of race, ethnicity, or natural origin, and said, “These attacks are orchestrated by nasty, desperate, and dishonest fake news.” King didn’t mention religion.