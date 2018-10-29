Google Just Made a Major Change to Its Homepage

Google doesn’t often make changes to its stark homepage. But that’s changed on mobile.

When you visit Google’s homepage on a mobile device, you’ll now find that there’s a Discover feature under the search box. There, you’ll find a curated list of content from around the Internet on topics that you might find interesting based on your web traffic.

Discover is arranged in a cards array that places a topic at the top and a single card from a media outlet related to the topic. As you scroll through the page, you’ll find other cards on topics you’ve recently searched for or accessed on the web. In addition to tapping the cards to read a news article, you can also refine your topics, so you only see content that you’ll find interesting or relevant. Discover also lets you see more articles around a topic.

Google’s homepage on both mobile and desktop is notoriously simple with a white background and search box. The idea has always been to put search front and center and get you looking up content on the internet. While the search box still sits at the top of the mobile homepage, the cards under the search box make for a decidedly more cluttered design. Whether that’ll appeal to people or not remains to be seen.

Google Discover is available now on iOS and Android. It works in both Apple’s Safari browser and Google’s mobile Chrome. It’s only available on mobile and not on the desktop.