Several new meat, poultry and spice product recalls have been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States Department of Health and Human Services Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in the last days of October.

Nationwide beef recall for salmonella

A joint recall effort between the CDC and USDA is pulling back up to 6.5 million pounds of beef produced by Arizona-based JBS Tolleson, Inc. after a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Newport. Announced on October 23, the outbreak has so far included up to 120 cases of infection and 33 hospitalizations.

The recalled beef products, including ground beef, were shipped to stores nationwide. Consumers are encouraged to look for the establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA label and either throw away the contaminated beef or return it to the store where it was purchased. A list of retailers believed to have sold the Tolleson contaminated products can be found here.

Curry powder recall

The FDA announced a voluntary recall by UBC Food Distributors Inc. on seven-ounce plastic jars of hot curry powder and curry powder baraka, imported from an as-yet-unknown source. The products in the recall are all being called back due to lead contamination. The contaminated products were shipped to Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Colorado between June 15 and July 31.

Lead contamination in any amount can be serious, and with high levels of lead present in these curry powders, the FDA lists symptoms including but not limited to abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. Consumers that believe they may have these products should throw them away and are encouraged to call UBC customer care with any questions at 877-846-8117.

Some states impacted by ready-to-eat meat, poultry recall

A new ready-to-eat meat and poultry recall has been announced due to products containing undeclared allergens. An undetermined amount of products produced and packaged by Somerset, N.J.-based Red Square Foods, Inc. between October 6 and October 24, 2018 may contain eggs, milk, and/or wheat, all known allergens, which are not declared on the product label, according to the USDA announcement made on Saturday. These meat and poultry products including ravioli and blintzes, were shipped to retail locations in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. No adverse effects haven been reported, and consumers with these products in their freezers should throw them away or return the items to the place of purchase.

This latest USDA recall follows another massive food recall earlier this month, that one with a focus on over 800,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry, primarily sold at Trader Joe’s and Harris Teeter stores. That product recall, due to potential contamination of salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes, is also still ongoing.