Brainstorm Health: Augmented Reality in Surgery, Air Pollution Deaths, Pfizer Novartis in NASH

Earlier this year, I spoke with physician-businessman extraordinaire Dr. Toby Cosgrove, longtime chief executive of the Cleveland Clinic, about the role digital health technology will play in medicine. Cosgrove had plenty of thoughts to offer—including about the use of A.I. in health care—but one part of our conversation that struck out as particularly, well, cool was the potential that augmented reality has in the space.

There’s reportedly been some new progress on that very front this past week, according to health tech and imaging specialist Novarad. The firm says that its OpenSight Augmented Reality System was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first AR system to use Microsoft’s HoloLens in pre-surgical planning.

The platform uses HoloLens to (virtually) map out images onto a patient’s body ahead of surgery—a technique that could theoretically cut down surgical planning times and give care teams more insight into the procedures they’re about to conduct. (The HoloLens’ digital nature also allows overlaid images to be seen and used by multiple users.)

It was this precise kind of cross-use capability that Cosgrove touted to me in our conversation on how the Cleveland Clinic itself now uses the HoloLens to teach anatomy. “I’m walking around a heart and I have a view I’ve never had in 40 years as a heart surgeon. The important thing is, this allows the teaching to scale,” he said.

Now, the tech may very well be coming to an OR near you.

