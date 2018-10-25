This New Spooky Starbucks Beverage Will Have You Feeling Witchy

Something spooky is brewing at Starbucks. Starting Thursday, the coffee chain is rolling out its Halloween-themed Witch’s Brew Frappuccino, a magical purple beverage with green whipped cream, for all the witches preparing their potions for the holiday.

The new beverage might fool you with its purple and green color scheme, because Starbucks says it actually tastes like “swirl orange crème.” In other words, this Halloween beverage might just put a spell on you. “Toad’s breath,” “bat warts,” and “lizard scales” are some of the ingredients mixed into this witch’s brew.

Starbucks’s Halloween beverage has little to offer in the way of caffeine, with Thrillist describing it as “drinkable Halloween candy,” because there’s nothing like sugary goodness this time of year. Last year’s Halloween beverage, the Zombie Frappuccino was a monster mash of caramel apple flavoring, and was also purple and green.

This year’s Halloween drink stirs together chia seeds disguised as bat warts, which clump together in the drink like a pudding, and is topped with vanilla whipped cream dusted with lizard scale powder, which looks a lot like matcha powder, according to Refinery 29. The ingredients come together in the drink’s toad’s breath and orange crème base.

Some other sweet treats joining the Starbucks 2018 Halloween inventory include Mummy Cake Pops, Raccoon Sugar Cookies, and a new spooky Halloween Spotify playlist.

The Witch’s Brew Frappuccino is available for a limited time at participating locations.