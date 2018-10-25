Ebay Courts Early Holiday Shoppers With 10% Sitewide Discount

With the holidays steadily advancing, eBay is hoping to lure some early shoppers with a sitewide discount of 10% on Thursday.

The retailer, which is used by both established retailers and individuals, is offering the discount until 8 a.m. ET on Oct 26. Shoppers must use the code PICKUPTEN at checkout to qualify for the savings.

The usual exclusions for items like gift cards and warranties apply. And savings are capped at $100.

Still, many companies, from Nintendo to Best Buy, use eBay to offload refurbished products or offer discounted products. And even smaller retailers have a presence these days to maintain a 24-hour relationship with their customers via eBay’s “Always Open” program, which launched in February.

The coupon code is good at those stores and also on the toys eBay predicts will be the 50 bestselling this holiday season.

Shopping early might not be a bad idea, even without the savings. This holiday season is expected to see sales climb 5% to 5.6% over 2017, according to Deloitte. That could mean higher demand for hard to find items. And e-commerce sales are expected to jump 17 to 22%.

That’s, in part, why eBay and Amazon are fighting so hard for third party sellers. Ebay recently accused the online competitor of poaching its sellers, sending a cease-and-desist letter to Amazon, saying the retail giant was violating California’s Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act, as well as EBay’s user agreement and policies.