Epic Games Hints at Halloween Content for Fortnite

Fortnite makers Epic Games just released a big teaser for some new Halloween content.

Fortnite tweeted, “Costumes and dancing, Partner up, be wise. They could be friendly, Or a ghoul in disguise. #Fortnitemares,” Saturday morning, leading to speculation about possible Halloween content the game might release.

Fortnite is free to play, but generates its revenue though cosmetic skins and dances. The game also features limited-time events. Some players are wondering if the Ghoul Trooper skin will return, as it was featured in the last Fortnitemares. The tweet included an image, which many believe will be a new skin that will debut soon.

Some Halloween-themed skins and weapons are already in the Item Shop, so the meaning behind the tweet will likely prove to be a more significant offering.

Beyond possible cosmetic updates, the short tweet’s mention of partnering up could also hint at a new game mode. Fans of the game will be waiting for further information, including a release date and time for the new content.

