Trump Tower Board Sues Estate of Man Who Died in April Fire

By Bloomberg
12:46 PM EDT

The board of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan sued the estate of a man who died in an April fire at the Fifth Avenue, claiming he owes more than $60,000 in condominium fees.

Todd Brassner defaulted on his obligation to pay common charges and assessments on or about June 1, 2015, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York state court. The board is seeking a court order blocking the sale of his unit until the balance is paid.

Brassner, 67, died in a fire at the building on the evening of April 7, according to New York City police.

