Burger King is introducing its nightmarish 2018 Halloween burger, featuring lots of protein and a green bun. The fast-food chain put out a promotional video on Monday for its new Nightmare Burger that Burger King says is “clinically proven to induce nightmares.”

The video includes a number of research subjects eating their nightmare burgers before undergoing a sleep study. “You gotta do it all,” the doctor says to a subject. “Finish up, little man.” Burger King’s “Nightmare King” burger features a green bun, and is filled with a ground beef burger, crispy chicken, bacon, American cheese, and mayonnaise.

According to Burger King, the NIghtmare Burger “increases the chance of having nightmares by 3.5 times.” The chain partnered with Paramount Trials and Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services, Inc. and Goldforest Inc., to conduct a study over 10 nights with 100 participants, Burger King said. Doctors and scientists tracked the subjects’ heart rate, brain activity, and breathing to determine whether they were having vivid dreams as a result of their green burgers.

One subject described a nightmare that involved aliens attacking a boat he was on, and another recalled someone transforming “into the figure of a snake.”

But perhaps the real Burger King nightmare is its recent failing grade for using antibiotics in its beef products. A report conducted by the Center for Food Safety, Consumer Reports, Food Animal Concerns Trust, U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Friends of the Earth, and Natural Resources Defense Council, published on Wednesday gave Burger King an “F” rating “for lacking any announced policy to source beef raised without the routine use of antibiotics.”

The Nightmare Burger is available at Burger King beginning October 22 and starts at $6.39. Nightmares not guaranteed.