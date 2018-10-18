Fortnite Leads This Year's Hottest Halloween Costumes, According to Google's Search Data

If you’re still searching for a Halloween costume, Google is here to keep you scary, funny, and in the know. Mining its search data for what Google users plan to wear for Halloween, the company set up Frightgeist, a tool that lets trick-or-treaters explore trending costumes to see what outfit are popular across the U.S. this year.
Frightgeist is a great tool for searching for the best costumes—whether that means the scariest costume, or the funniest—so you’ll be dressed to impress come Halloween time. And with Frightgeist’s ‘costume map’ option, partygoers can or zero-in on the most popular costumes by location, to see what everyone will be wearing in their own neighborhood this year.
With a mix of the topical and timeless classics, here are the U.S.’s ten most popular halloween costumes for 2018, according to Google’s search data.
1. Fortnite
2. Spider-Man
3. Unicorn
4. Dinosaur
5. Witch
6. Harley Quinn
7. Superhero
8. Pirate
9. Rabbit
10. Princess
Unsurprisingly to anyone familiar with the gaming world in 2018, Fortnite is the most popular inspiration for Halloween costumes this year—ranking as the top costume in cities from Miami to Honolulu to Casper, Wyo. Last year’s most popular costume, Wonder Woman, is still a hit in Helena, Mont. Meanwhile, fairy costumes are trending in Presque Isle, Maine.
Frightgeist also offers a “costume wizard” feature that recommends costumes according to style (classic vs. modern), location (national vs. local) and spookiness level. Choosing a slightly spooky, classic costume popular in the Bay Area, for example, yields the suggestion for a rag-doll get-up.
For further inspiration, and for developers who want to parse the data further, Google is making its Frightgeist data available on Github, an online repository for computer code. The data set ranks 611 different costumes by popularity.
Those looking for a unique Halloween costume might head straight for the end of the list, where the least-popular costumes are ones that were trending not too many years ago: Wolverine, T-Rex, and Pokemon all ranked near the bottom.