Fortnite Leads This Year's Hottest Halloween Costumes, According to Google's Search Data

If you’re still searching for a Halloween costume, Google is here to keep you scary, funny, and in the know. Mining its search data for what Google users plan to wear for Halloween, the company set up Frightgeist, a tool that lets trick-or-treaters explore trending costumes to see what outfit are popular across the U.S. this year.

Frightgeist is a great tool for searching for the best costumes—whether that means the scariest costume, or the funniest—so you’ll be dressed to impress come Halloween time. And with Frightgeist’s ‘costume map’ option, partygoers can or zero-in on the most popular costumes by location, to see what everyone will be wearing in their own neighborhood this year.

With a mix of the topical and timeless classics, here are the U.S.’s ten most popular halloween costumes for 2018, according to Google’s search data.

1. Fortnite

Fortnite character actors stand for a photograph during the Epic Games Inc. Fortnite: Battle Royale Celebrity Pro Am on the sidelines of the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California. Patrick T. Fallon—Bloomberg via Getty Images

2. Spider-Man

Fans dressed in Spider-Man costumes attend the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" red carpet fan event at ArtScience Museum. Suhaimi Abdullah—Getty Images

3. Unicorn

A woman dressed as a unicorn holds a rainbow umbrella at the 18th annual How Weird Street Faire in San Francisco, California. Josh Edelson—AFP/Getty Images

4. Dinosaur

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2018 New York Comic-Con at the Jacob Javits Center. Timothy A. Clary—AFP/Getty Images

5. Witch

Laura Law performs as a witch at the Scary Tales haunted house at Halloween Horror nights at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux—AP/REX/Shutterstock

6. Harley Quinn

A fan dressed like Harley Quinn at the 2018 Comic-Con International on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. Quinn P. Smith—Getty Images

7. Superhero

A cosplay group seen in character as Batman, Aquaman, Mera, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Cyborg from The Justice League on Day 3 of of the MCM London Comic Con 2018. Ollie Millington—Getty Images

8. Pirate

A Captain Jack Sparrow impersonator walks along Blackpool seafront. Martin Rickett—PA Images via Getty Images

9. Rabbit

WIN-Initiative Getty Images/WIN-Initiative RM Getty Images/WIN-Initiative

10. Princess

Cosplayers are dressed as the [f500link]Disney[/f500link] princesses outside Comic-Con on July 20, 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center. Mario Tama—Getty Images

Unsurprisingly to anyone familiar with the gaming world in 2018, Fortnite is the most popular inspiration for Halloween costumes this year—ranking as the top costume in cities from Miami to Honolulu to Casper, Wyo. Last year’s most popular costume, Wonder Woman, is still a hit in Helena, Mont. Meanwhile, fairy costumes are trending in Presque Isle, Maine.

Frightgeist also offers a “costume wizard” feature that recommends costumes according to style (classic vs. modern), location (national vs. local) and spookiness level. Choosing a slightly spooky, classic costume popular in the Bay Area, for example, yields the suggestion for a rag-doll get-up.

For further inspiration, and for developers who want to parse the data further, Google is making its Frightgeist data available on Github, an online repository for computer code. The data set ranks 611 different costumes by popularity.

Those looking for a unique Halloween costume might head straight for the end of the list, where the least-popular costumes are ones that were trending not too many years ago: Wolverine, T-Rex, and Pokemon all ranked near the bottom.