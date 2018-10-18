Brainstorm Health: Health Care in Fortune's Future 50, Novartis FDA Setback, Flu Deaths

Hello, readers. This is Sy.

This afternoon, Fortune unveiled the latest edition of our Future 50 list—a collection of companies posed for explosive growth compiled with the help of BCG and driven by factors such as shareholder return and other signs of current and future success alike (check out the fascinating methodology here.)

Unlike last year’s list, though, this year’s Future 50 encompasses the largest public companies both in the U.S. and abroad. And health care plays a significant role in the rankings.

The 2018 list still has an American company, rare drug maker Vertex Pharmaceuticals, at the top of the medical heap. The cystic fibrosis specialist has dominated its share of the market with a laser-like focus on its specialty products, which have reaped impressive sales. Vertex rang in at number seven on this year’s list.

And then there are companies that run the gamut from South Korea’s Celltrion (which creates “biosimilar” versions of some of Big Pharma’s best-selling “biologic” drugs, posing a challenge to giants like Johnson & Johnson and Roche) to U.S.-based Illumina, a genomic sequencing specialist that has its fingers in everything from at-home DNA tests to drug discovery and development. Samsung Biologics and Jiangsu Hengrui medicine also make the inaugural global cut of the rankings.

Make sure to parse the entire Future 50 here, health care firms and otherwise.

Read on for the day’s news.