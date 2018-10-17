Term Sheet -- Wednesday, October 17

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

THE PATH TO IPO: The ride-hailing wars are starting to look like a game of chess. When Uber makes a move, Lyft is ready to make its own, never letting its rival get too far ahead. Yesterday, it was reported that Uber had received proposals from Wall Street banks valuing the ride-hailing tech behemoth at as much as $120 billion in an IPO scheduled to take place sometime next year.

Hours later, it was revealed that Lyft has hired J.P. Morgan Chase to lead its initial public offering that’s also scheduled for 2019. Lyft’s valuation could top $15 billion in the public markets, and it will likely go public before Uber, according to CNBC.

As the two rivals go head to head next year, they’ll have to woo investors to own a piece of their business — but at what price? As Uber and Lyft race to a much-anticipated IPO, it’s important to keep in mind that neither business has turned a profit. We’ll see just how comfortable investors are owning a piece of a high-growth company that’s burning through heaps of cash.

MO’ MONEY: Yep, looks like mega-rounds are definitely here to stay. Six months after snagging $350 million in funding, Instacart just raised another $600 million at a $7.6 billion valuation to take on Amazon’s looming grocery delivery business. Here’s what’s interesting — Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta described the funding as “entirely opportunistic” and said that the company hasn’t spent most of the money from its previous funding rounds. So $1.2 billion is just … sitting there? I assume Instacart is bulking up in case it needs to outspend the always-looming Amazon if a delivery battle suddenly goes down. Not a bad strategy, but a potentially costly one.

…SPEAKING OF AMAZON, the Amazon Alexa Fund is making a “significant” investment in hospitality management platform SevenRooms in order to bring in-service, voice-enabled tech to restaurants for the first time. With Amazon’s Alexa voice recognition technology, the company plans to program Alexa skills so that restaurant managers can employ voice commands for in-service use, such as looking up diner information about allergies or dietary preferences. Although Amazon did not disclose the investment amount, the Alexa Fund is a $100 million pool of cash that will be distributed to companies to fuel voice technology innovation. (I wrote an in-depth profile of SevenRooms back in 2016 when the company had raised $6.2 million in total funding. You can read it here.)