Scribd and The New York Times Are Launching a Dual Subscription Package

From Netflix to Dollar Shave Club, there is no shortage of monthly on-demand subscriptions under $10. But all of those little items add up, weighing heavily on your monthly budget as well as being mentally taxing in trying to keep track of them all.

Consolidation among similar or complementary services might be the next wave if the partnership between The New York Times and digital library Scribd is any indication. The two brands have announced they are partnering to offer a dual subscription package. For $12.99 per month, subscribers will get full access to both the New York Times online as well as Scribd’s online repository of more than one million digital books and audiobooks.

A regular Scribd membership starts at $8.99 per month with access to titles via desktop as well as mobile apps. Digital subscriptions to The New York Times varies, but the most basic option for unlimited article access on NYTimes.com and on The New York Times app starts at $2 per week, or $8 per month.

Thus, subscribers to both services could save at least $5 per month—or $60 per year—with the new offering.

The New York Times has bundled itself with other services before, including a previous promotion with Spotify Premium. But this is the first time Scribd has been linked with full access to a news publishing partner.