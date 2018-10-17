Minting some coin. After getting hit with massive antitrust fines, Google is also changing the way it distributes mobile software in Europe. Phonemakers installing Google’s Android software will be allowed to make modifications if they wish, include their own app stores, and still add Google apps like Gmail for a licensing fee. Manufacturers can separately choose whether to pay to include Google search and Chrome. In the online world, Google’s YouTube and related services went offline for unknown reasons on Tuesday night, but service was restored after a couple of hours.

Minting some coin, the sequel. On Wall Street, as Adam telegraphed for you, Netflix impressed analysts with better-than-expected subscriber growth, adding 7 million new customers, above the 5 million-ish analysts expected. Its shares shot up 9% in premarket trading on Wednesday. IBM was at the opposite end of the spectrum, after its quarterly revenue declined 2% to $18.8 billion, less than the $19.1 billion analysts had forecast. Its shares dropped 4%. As we mentioned yesterday, Uber is heading towards an initial public offering next year at a jaw-dropping $120 billion valuation, while rival Lyft picked banks to run its stock market debut, also planned for 2019.

Faceplant. In the “another day, another Facebook scandal” category, Facebook was hit with fresh allegations about its overestimation of video viewing time to advertisers. A group of small advertisers who were already suing say they uncovered evidence that the viewership inflation, which excluded all views under 3 second from average watched times, started as far back as January 2015. Oh, and the world’s largest social network admitted that, yes, it did intend to collect data to target ads from its new Portal smart video device, after initially indicating that it would not.

New York deli culture clash. Some people don’t like the keyboard on Apple’s new MacBook Pros, others hate the redesigned messaging app in iOS 12. But Apple on Tuesday may have addressed the biggest complaint it received this year, when it redesigned its proposed bagel emoji. The new bagel looks far more realistic-and includes a schmear of cream cheese.

Alive in memory. The death of Paul Allen on Monday has prompted more tributes and stories about the late Microsoft co-founder. Bill Gates posted a poignant series of short recollections about Allen while Geekwire’s Todd Bishop had a longer essay (and podcast) assessing some of Allen’s contributions to the tech industry and beyond.