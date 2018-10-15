Term Sheet -- Monday, October 15

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

My colleague Shawn Tully confirmed that Coinbase veteran Adam White is joining the newly-launched cryptocurrency venture Bakkt as its chief operating officer.

White was part of the so-called “Coinbase Mafia” — he joined the startup as the fifth employee and helped build it up into a crypto-colossus with 25 million customers. For the last 18 months, White was the chief of its institutional products and regulatory arm.

“In 2017, I saw a big shift,” he told Fortune. “The interest in Bitcoin and other currencies started changing from retail to the institutional side. But the level of infrastructure of the existing trading sites often didn’t meet their expectations. That’s why they’re waiting on the sidelines.”

The big banks, he says, needed exchanges that provided the safety they required for trading equities, bonds or gold. “That’s why I joined Bakkt,” says White.

Bakkt has deep ties to Wall Street’s institutional investing titans and it’s pitching itself as the venture with an inside track at bringing Bitcoin mutual funds and ETFs to America’s 401(k)s.

Institutional money is crucial to the success of the crypto market, so it’s only natural that both Bakkt and Coinbase are gearing up to provide what Wall Street craves: Trading on federally regulated exchanges, as well as clearing, and custody of services for digital assets on par with the safeguards that now protect transactions for the major money managers.

Tully writes, “If Bakkt delivers and big Wall Street begin trade cryptocurrencies with the same ease, safety, and scale as stocks, bonds and traditional commodities, it could be a tremendous forward leap in the evolution of cryptocurrencies.”

You can read Fortune’s recent profile on Bakkt here & the September feature on Coinbase here.

THE SAUDI RIPPLE EFFECT: SoftBank’s share price dropped more than 7% Monday, and it is likely connected to the Jamal Khashoggi disappearance scandal. Analysts claim there are two reasons: the general pullback from tech, and SoftBank’s deep ties with the Saudis. The kingdom provided nearly half the money for SoftBank’s $93 billion tech-focused investment fund, which has backed U.S.-based companies like Uber, WeWork, and Slack.

It’s interesting to consider what this may mean for Masayoshi Son as so much of his fate lies in the hands of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who pledged $45 billion to his fund in 45 minutes. Just last week, bin Salman proudly announced that the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) plans to pour another $45 billion into SoftBank’s second Vision Fund.

As Bloomberg notes, “Not only are those commitments now in question, but SoftBank could face a revolt in Silicon Valley if entrepreneurs begin to think taking its cash is akin to blood money.”

Jeff Kingston, a professor at Temple University in Tokyo, told Bloomberg that “Son is going to find a chillier welcome in Silicon Valley. The whole ethos of these young venture capitalists is they want to make the world a better place. That’s hard to reconcile with the vision of darkness that Saudi Arabia is projecting.”

So does that mean the scandal could freeze Softbank out of future deals? Will it have an impact on future Vision funds? Will Son’s reputation take a hit?

For now, Softbank has declined to comment to various media outlets on the Saudi scandal, but I, along with all of Silicon Valley, will be keeping a close eye on Masa’s response and handling of the situation. It’s a critical moment for the prolific investor and the ambitious, do-good companies he has helped fund.

