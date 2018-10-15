How We Determine the 25 World’s Best Workplaces

Today we announced the World’s Best Workplaces list for 2018. This ranking represents some of the largest global companies that have focused on culture as a business advantage by putting employees first. They stay ahead of the curve by continually innovating their culture to meet the constantly changing demands of work, technology, and the marketplace.

Holding onto its No. 1 position is Salesforce, the global CRM leader, which was also named as the top company earlier this year on Fortune’s annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S. Salesforces demonstrates its commitment to being better for people, better for business, and better for the world in many ways, from how it welcomes new employees, to building environmentally-friendly workspaces, to giving back to the community it serves through dozens of philanthropic programs.

Climbing seven spots to No. 2 is Hilton Hotels, known for its global reach of 14 hotel brands and appears on our Best Workplaces lists in 15 countries. The company takes care of its employees through a partnership with Thrive Global, which has helped it created dedicated programs to improving sleep, reducing stress, and increasing mindfulness. You can read more about why Hilton is one of the world’s best employers by reading our recent report on Hospitality for All.

Read More: These Are 2018’s World’s Best Workplaces

The remaining top 10 includes Mars, Inuit, The Adecco Group, DHL, Mercado Libre, Cisco, Daimler Financial Services, and SAS Institute.

This year, 57 multi-national organizations qualified for consideration. We evaluated the statements submitted anonymously to us by a total of 2.7 million employees in 51 countries or regions. We then scored the companies based on respect, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and trust. We also looked closest at multi-national companies that have appeared on many of our Best Workplaces lists in multiple countries.

From the millions of employee comments we collected, some of the most popular statements among the top 25 companies included “People care about each other here” and “People are willing to give extra to get the job done.”

But most surprisingly, the highest scoring statements from employees at our winning companies all relate to diversity and inclusion. More than 92 percent of the respondents at the top 25 companies say they feel they are treated fairly, regardless of their sexual orientation, race, and sex. That’s surely great news, but it only reflects the sentiments at the worlds’ best employers. There’s still a lot of work to be done for the rest of the world’s workforce.

At our Great Place to Work For All Summit earlier this year, we announced a new mission: to help all companies reduce the gender gap by 2020, and to help them create an inclusive great workplace experience for every employee by 2030, regardless of their age, position, or gender. At next year’s Summit, scheduled for February 26-28, 2019 in San Francisco, we’ll be discussing diversity and inclusion, as well as Innovation By All, our latest research model that shows how companies with an inclusive culture that allows everyone to participate in innovation are realizing 5.5 times the revenue growth than their less inclusive peers. Please join us.

You can also help us in our mission by telling your boss or HR manager about the many lists we compile in partnership with Fortune. Who knows? Your company might appear here next year.

To see all of the companies on our list, read the full list of the 25 World’s Best Workplaces.

Michael C. Bush is the CEO of global data analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work, as well as and the co-author of the new book A Great Place to Work For All.