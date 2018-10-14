Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, but if you’re looking to accelerate your tooth decay early, October 14 is National Dessert Day. And as with any good food holiday, plenty of restaurants are hoping to lure you in with Dessert Day deals.

Many major chains are jumping on the coattails of the “holiday,” mainly as a tool to nudge customers into downloading their app or spend more on a meal. But if you’re planning to eat out anyway, there’s no reason not to take advantage of the National Dessert Day offers.

Here are some of the freebies you’ll find at national chains today.

Baskin-Robbins

Get a free regular sized scoop when you download the company’s app

Carvel

Join the Fudgie Fanatics club and you’ll get a free sundae when you buy one.

Cinnabon

Get a free Minibon cinnamon roll when you sign up for emails from the chain.

Coco’s Bakery

Join the eClub and get a free slice of pie.

Dairy Queen

Download the app and you’ll get a free small Blizzard.

Krispy Kreme

A free doughnut awaits when you sign up for the Simple & Sweet rewards program

Marble Slab Creamery

Want free ice cream? Join the company’s rewards program.

Mrs. Fields

The cookie chain isn’t giving away freebies, but you can get 15% off of online orders the entire month.

Quiznos

Buy a sub on Sunday and you’ll get a free dessert thrown in