Term Sheet -- Thursday, October 11

I just re-read this article about the comments Bird’s CEO Travis VanderZanden made at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit. “There are very few places that explicitly outlaw e-scooters,” he said. “The places where there are no laws, that’s where we go in.”

Bird, the electric scooter startup that raised more than $400 million, operated in five cities worldwide in May. Now, in the second week of October, it counts 100.

This begs the chicken (Bird?) or the egg question of which comes first — Bird deploying its scooters or the company working to educate cities about its service? “It usually happens at the same time,” VanderZanden said.

He seems to think the first-mover advantage is the key to outmaneuvering his rivals, including Lyft and Uber/Lime. “We were the first in the world to do electric scooter sharing, and we launched a little over a year ago,” VanderZanden said of his deep-pocketed competition. “We’re the furthest along from a supply chain standpoint as well as from a government relations standpoint.”

From the story:

It’s easy to operate 50 to 100 scooters in a city, he said. It’s far more challenging to scale to 100-plus cities like Bird has. “Operationally, this business turns out to be a lot different than Uber and Lyft,” VanderZanden said. “It’s way more challenging.” You have to move scooters around the city for prime placement, recharge them, and repair them.

Besides, VanderZanden doesn’t subscribe to the view that Uber and Lyft’s existing customer base of millions of people will be as much as a threat as it initially seems. Most people see a scooter on the street, then open its corresponding mobile application, rather than the other way around. The notion of one app to rule them all, “we don’t think it’s actually the way things will evolve,” the CEO said.

My question to you is this: Who do you see winning the scooter wars, and why? (Your answers — along with your first name — may be included in a Term Sheet roundup.)

A STARTUP PONZI SCHEME? Social Capital founder Chamath Palihapitiya called the growth-focused startup scene “an enormous multivariate kind of Ponzi scheme,” yesterday at the Launch Scale conference in San Francisco. Palihapitiya, who once led user growth at Facebook, slammed startups who spend money to boost user growth to attract bigger funding rounds.

“I will not be a part of the charade anymore…At some point the whole grow, grow, grow at all costs runs out of juice,” said Palihapitiya. He told entrepreneurs at the conference to look for real and sustainable growth instead.

Palihapitiya also addressed the changes going on at his own firm. A month ago, he announced that Social Capital is no longer a venture firm, it won’t raise any new capital, and it will turn into a $2 billion “technology holding company” that he’ll fund almost completely with his own fortune.

“There have to be these moments where you basically circle the wagons and say enough is enough, or you capitulate,” he said at the conference. “I had to either capitulate or rip it all down, and I chose to rip it all down.” Read more.

PEOPLE MOVES: Shares of payment processor Square took a hit after CFO Sarah Friar announced she would be stepping down from her role in December to become the next CEO of local social network Nextdoor. And it will be quite a change — While Square has more than 2,000 employees and a market value of over $30 billion, Nextdoor has just 225 full-time employees and a valuation of about $1.5 billion. Read more.