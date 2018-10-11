Amazon AI, Formula One W Series, #HimToo: Broadsheet October 11

• Alexa, eliminate algorithmic bias. With the on-going AI revolution has come plenty of discussion about the risks posed by artificial intelligence and its machine-learning capabilities. Chief among them is the worry that AI will reinforce biases by relying on data that reflects the world’s current marginalization of women and people of color.

While this discussion has often been theoretical, Amazon has now given us a prime example of what that kind of discrimination looks like in real terms.

According to Reuters, the e-commerce giant killed an AI-powered recruiting tool it spent years developing because its engineers couldn’t figure out how to stop the system from discriminating against female job candidates. Amazon wanted the system to evaluate resumes and identify top prospects. To achieve this, Amazon fed the system a decade’s worth of CVs from candidates who’d applied to jobs at Amazon—most of whom were men. As a result, the system taught itself to downgrade resumes that included the word “women’s” and applicants who’d graduated from two women’s only-colleges. Amazon’s team tried to correct the bias, but ultimately concluded it was impossible to stop the tool from finding new ways to discriminate against female candidates. Reuters reports that the company’s HR department used the system to generate candidate recommendations but never relied on it entirely when filtering for possible hires.

The episode gives life to technologists’ greatest fears about AI and reinforces the need to heed warnings issued in this new age.

As Amazon’s own Toni Reid, who leads the Alexa unit, told the Fortune MPW Summit crowd last week: “Be thoughtful about who you’re bringing to the table when you’re building these products.”

Likewise Aicha Evans, chief strategy officer of Intel, advised against underestimating humans’ own computing capabilities. “Life is about figuring out purpose, connecting dots, making judgments,” she said. “Computers don’t know how to do that yet.”

But even as technology breeds algorithmic bias, technology may also hold the answer to fixing—or at least revealing—it. Microsoft, for instance, announced this spring that it’s developing a way to spot bias in artificial intelligence algorithms with the goal of allowing businesses to rely on the technology without discriminating against certain groups of people. IBM launched a tool in September to analyze how and why algorithms make decisions in real time. And Facebook has tested a system for flagging racial, gender, or age biases in machine-learning algorithms. And what was its first application, interestingly enough? Facebook’s jobs algorithm that matches job seekers with firms looking to hire.