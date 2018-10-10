Snapchat Launches Original Show Lineup in Mobile Video Push

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has launched a new original video service that aims at improving the company’s appeal in mobile video.

Dubbed Snap Originals, the series span a variety of genres, including drama, comedy, and horror. The shows were shot specifically for Snapchat and use technologies like augmented reality to make them more interactive. Each episode is about five minutes long, according to Axios, which earlier reported on the launch.

Snap Originals comes as the company (snap) continues to hemorrhage money and watch its shares slip. As of this writing, Snap’s stock price is hovering at $6.86, near its all-time low of $6.81. It’s also down far from Snap’s high of $21.22.

Snap Originals will try to capitalize on an increasing push for mobile video across the social media space. Instagram, one of Snapchat’s biggest competitors, has been especially bullish on mobile video. Its IGTV service aims at allowing users to share longer-form videos and for brands to create their own programming.

According to Axios, Snap is hoping to make the Snap Originals shows feel unique to the platform by using split-screens and a variety of graphics. And as time goes on, the company is planning to expand the amount of available programs and genres.

The first slate of Snap Originals shows are available now.