Lime—known for its free-floating, bright green scooters and bikes that provide an alternative to gas-guzzling cars around the world—has vowed to go carbon neutral through its “Lime Green” initiative, the company said Tuesday.

To aid this program, Lime has partnered with NativeEnergy, an nonprofit organization dedicated to providing sustainability solutions for companies like eBay, Keurig Green Mountain, and Ben & Jerry’s. Lime will fund carbon-reduction projects through NativeEnergy to offset the emissions from its management vehicles; it also plans to purchase renewable energy credits.

Lime’s bikes and scooters are already electric-powered, but the company is making extra efforts to ensure that electricity comes from renewable sources. According to a Lime press release, the company will be investing in a solar project in Iowa to “green its fleet” in Minneapolis. It’ll also be purchasing energy from Texas’s Capricorn Ridge Wind Farm to power its vehicles in Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio.

Lime’s vice president of strategic development, Andrew Savage, will be leading the Lime Green initiative in his new role as vice president and head of sustainability, the company said.

According to Axios, Lime did not report the cost of these initiatives, but said prices would not increase for users.

The company’s Lime Green announcement comes in the wake of an eye-opening report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which states the world will need to undergo drastic changes if it wishes to avoid the most harmful effects of climate change.