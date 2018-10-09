IMF Warning, Google Data, Virgin Galactic: CEO Daily for October 9, 2018

Good morning.

I’m in Tokyo, where the escalating U.S.-China trade spat is starting to take its toll. The IMF, which is meeting in Bali this week, said this morning it is cutting its global growth forecast to 3.7% for this year and next, down from 3.9%, because of the trade war. And in meetings with NTT CEO Jun Sawada and Hitachi Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi, it was clear the challenge of navigating between two feuding superpowers is top of mind.

The last few weeks have clarified the Trump administration’s trade strategy: to cut quick deals with allied countries like Canada, Mexico and South Korea, while isolating China. (That, of course, was also the Obama administration’s aim with the TPP treaty, which Trump trashed.) The Chinese have gotten the hint, which is why they have ramped up their rhetoric. “We demand the U.S. stop such misguided actions,” Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister said yesterday, during a visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. All signs are that this fight will continue to escalate.

Caught in the middle are countries like Japan and Canada. I’ll be cohosting a dinner at the Canadian embassy tonight with Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Moreau and a group of top Japanese executives, as part of the run up to next week’s Fortune Global Forum in Toronto. I expect to get an earful.

In the U.S., Dollar Tree stores are feeling the pain. More below.