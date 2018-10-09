Bill and Hillary Clinton are hitting the road. And if you want to see them, be ready to spend some serious cash.

The Clintons are planning to hit 13 cities over the next year in a tour they’re calling “An Evening with the Clintons.” Tickets will soon be available in several of the cities the Clintons will visit between November and May of next year, and prices are high. If you want to see them at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Conn., for instance, you’ll find tickets that top out at $750 per seat. The best seats in the house for the show at the Boston Opera House in Boston will cost you $745.50.

While that’s certainly expensive, seat prices vary widely depending on where you’re planning to see them. At the first show on November 18 at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, for instance, the top seats will cost you $228.44 per ticket.

It’s also important to note that the tickets are available at a range of prices. So, if you’re unwilling to pay top dollar, the cheapest seats at the Las Vegas show will cost $72.48. The cheapest tickets at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre and Boston Opera House are $75 and $120.50, respectively.

When the Clintons embark on their tour, they’ll discuss a variety of topics, ranging from their time in the White House to the 2016 Presidential Election, according to the tour’s website. Their conversation, the description continues, promises “a unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here.”