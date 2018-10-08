Texas police arrested a man Thursday in connection to the theft of nearly $25,000 in tequila, Dallas News reports. Surveillance of the man, and his eventual arrest, was prompted by the discovery of social media advertisements for the sale of large quantities of tequila.

Police were alerted on Sept. 19 that more than 1,000 bottles of Patrón tequila were stolen from a cargo trailer. The Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force said they launched surveillance on a suspect when he “began advertising large quantities of Tequila Patron for sale on social media pages.”

The ensuing investigation led police to search two separate apartments in the Laredo area, where they found several cases of tequila at each. In all, police seized 29 cases of Roca Silver worth $11,310; 17 cases of Gran Patrón worth $8,619; and nine cases of mini Patrón tequila bottles worth $4,860, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

Police also found a loaded .357-caliber revolver inside one of the residences. The owner of the gun, Manuel Alejandro Martinez Fernandez, was charged for the unlawful possession of a firearm by an undocumented immigrant, police reported.

Two more suspects have been interviewed in connection to the tequila theft. Charges are still pending.