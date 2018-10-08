Hope Hicks Has Been Named Chief Communications Officer of the 'New Fox' Company

Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director for President Donald Trump, has been named chief communications officer of “New Fox,” the spun-off company that will emerge following the sale of 21st Century Fox’s assets to Disney early next year.

Hicks, 29, will also take the role of executive vice president at New Fox, the company announced Monday. Additionally, Danny O’Brien, who currently serves as a senior government affairs and policy executive at General Electric, will join Fox as an executive vice president and head of government relations.

The appointments will officially go into effect once Disney completes the acquisition of the majority of Fox’s assets in early 2019, the company said. Fox’s remaining assets following the close will include Fox News, Fox Sports, Fox Business, and the Fox broadcast network.

“Hope and Danny are proven leaders and world-class public affairs professionals,” Viet Dinh, Fox’s chief legal and policy officer who made the appointments, said in a statement. “Together they will define and project FOX’s voice to our relevant communities.”

Hicks served as communications director for Trump from August 2017 until the end of March of this year. She was considered one of Trump’s most trusted advisers during a chaotic first year for the president.

The new Fox company will be headed by Rupert Murdoch’s eldest son, Lachlan, the company announced in May.

Hicks will be based out of Los Angeles, per a company statement.