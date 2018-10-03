Hasbro Is Dropping a Poop-Themed Play-Doh Playset This Year Because 2018 Is Truly The Worst

Hasbro wants kids to get their little hands dirty—but not too dirty—with its newest play set that brings that beloved poop emoji to life in all sorts of creative forms. Exactly how is up to every tiny sculptor.

The Play-Doh Poop Troop Playset is designed for emoji-loving kids who want to make their own silly poop-themed monsters in a variety of colors and with all sorts of amusing accessories. The Poop Troop set includes a poo mold, 22 accessories to dress up the little poop monsters, a rolling pin and some other tools, and of course, 12 cans of Play-Doh compound. It retails for $14.99 and is suitable for children age 3 and up, unless you ban potty talk.

Play-Doh sales have been so strong in recent years that manufacturing of the moldable clay has even come back to the States. After more than a decade of manufacturing overseas, Hasbro said it would start making Play-Doh domestically again in late 2018.

And, it may even be possible to buy the new Play-Doh at brick-and-mortar Toys ‘R’ Us locations again soon, as the chain plots a turnaround and plans to reopen stores. But Hasbro reported in July that despite long leaning on the children’s toy retailer to sell its products, the company’s sales had been better than expected since Toys ‘R’ Us (briefly) imploded, dragging Hasbro down with it.