Southwest Airlines Offers Trips for Less Than $100 With This 72-Hour Travel Deal

By Erin Corbett
1:06 PM EDT

Southwest Airlines is launching huge discounts this week with its three-day sale offering round-trip fares for under $100, USA Today reported. The sale will run through Thursday, and will cover domestic flights between Nov. 28 and Dec. 19, and again between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13, and will exclude travel on Fridays and Sundays.

The airline offers four tiers for sale fares, which include $49, $79, $99 and $129 each way, giving customers the option to fly short distances for less than $100 both ways. But these cheap fares are also only available on nonstop flights.

Flights for under $100, as of Tuesday morning, included El Paso-Phoenix; Los Angeles-El Paso; Boise-San Jose, Calif.; and Chicago Midway-Minneapolis/St. Paul, among many other deals.

Other options, like the one-way $79 fare include Philadelphia-Tampa; New Orleans-Washington National; and New York LaGuardia-Chicago Midway. For the $99 one-way fare, travelers can fly from New Orleans to Los Angeles and from Portland, Ore.-Dallas Love.

For a $129 one-way trip — a pricier deal — people can get from Baltimore to San Juan, Puerto Rico; or from San Francisco to Chicago Midway.

And to sweeten the deals just a little bit more, Southwest still offers two free bags in economy class.

The airline also offered several one-way international fares for less than $99, though most were listed at higher prices, according to USA Today. You can find more information about low fares using Southwest’s Low Fare Calendar.

