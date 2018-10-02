LeBron James' 'Shut Up and Dribble' Docuseries Has a Release Date on Showtime

LeBron James’ politically-charged docuseries officially has a release date on its network, Showtime.

“Shut Up and Dribble,” the three-part series examining the role of athletes in today’s political and cultural landscape, will premiere on Showtime on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 9 p.m. E.T., the network announced.

The series is narrated by sports journalist and personality Jemele Hill, who recently joined The Atlantic as a staff writer following a tumultuous exit from ESPN. Hill is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, whom she described—to national controversy—as a white supremacist.

James, who is gearing up to begin his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, executive produced the series with his business partner, Maverick Carter. The show’s title references a quote from Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who advised James to “shut up and dribble” after the athlete made critical comments of Trump in February.

The series is directed by Gotham Chopra, who previously directed “Kobe Bryant’s Muse” for Showtime, as well as a Tom Brady docuseries on Facebook.

Showtime says the series will be shown through the lens of the National Basketball Association. “The series chronicles the modern history of the league, and how it became an incubator for many of its top athletes to grow their brands beyond the court and become cultural icons,” a synopsis reads. “By taking control of their own destinies, basketball players have helped to bring about social change and make their own statements in the current political climate.”

Episodes two and three will air on Showtime on Nov. 10 and 17.