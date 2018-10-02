A New Lineup of Surface Computers Shines at Microsoft Event

The Surface lineup took center stage at Microsoft’s event at Industria Studios in New York City late Tuesday afternoon.

The laptop, desktop, and 2-in-1 tablet were all updated with hardware upgrades and even got a new matte redesign. The Surface Pro 6, Microsoft’s 2-in-1 offering, and the Surface Laptop 2 both get speed upgrades as well. The Surface Pro now boasts a battery life of 13.5 hours and retails at $899. The Surface laptop lasts just slightly longer at 14.5 hours and sells for $999.

The Surface Studio 2, which is a desktop marketed toward those seeking a computer that can do some heavy-lifting graphics-wise, has a brighter screen and a performance boost. It’s equipped with USB-C and Xbox Wireless gaming support. It also has a 28-inch screen, tilts back, and works with the Surface Pen. That means a much heftier price tag than that of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, of course, with the Surface Studio selling for $3,499.

In addition, Microsoft revealed a pair of noise-cancelling headphones sporting the Surface brand, as well. They work with Microsoft’s voice assistant Cortana for hands-free calling and to pause and play both music and video. The new Surface Headphones are also able to automatically pause and play when taken off. They are scheduled for release later this year and will cost $349.

Anyone hoping to purchase any of these products should be aware of the Surface All Access financing program. It seems Microsoft borrowed an idea from the Xbox side of its business with the launch of this new payment plan. Surface All Access allows customers to make monthly payments of the Surface device of their choosing starting at $24.99 per month for 24 months. The plan includes an Office 365 subscription, in-store training for their new product, and tech support.

While the Surface hardware updates were the highlight of the Oct. 2 event, Microsoft used the affair to release its latest update to Windows 10 and to announce it’s integrating To-Do, its task management app, with Outlook and Skype.