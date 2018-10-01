Yes, apparently winter is coming. So are the holidays. Thus, holiday parties are coming.

Famed scotch maker Johnnie Walker is launching single malt scotch whisky collection inspired by the (probably) villainous White Walkers of HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones. Leading off the pack are more than half a dozen bottles dedicated to some of the most familiar and famous famous families in the fictional realm, priced between $29.99 and $64.99, depending on age and reserve.

But White Walker by Johnnie Walker is a limited-edition whisky with notes of caramelized sugar, vanilla, fresh red berries, and a touch of orchard fruit—pitched to be best served directly from the freezer. As an extra reminder to the customer, the bottle’s exterior reveals an “icy” design when chilled.

Bottled at 41.7% ABV, a 750ml bottle of White Walker by Johnnie Walker will retail for $36 and is available nationwide.

Johnnie Walker is far from the first liquor brand to launch a collection inspired by the fantasy series involving flying dragons, ice zombies, and scheming families.

Vintage Wine Estates, which distributes a vast portfolio of wines out of its headquarters in Santa Rosa, Calif., sells a Chardonnay, a Pinot Noir, a Cabernet Sauvignon, and a red wine blend with intricate gold labels reminiscent of the show’s opening credits sequence (which has won an Emmy in its own right).

Upstate New York-based Ommegang Brewery partnered with HBO to produce beer inspired by the Emmy award-winning show, telling Fortune last year that the 14,000 cases in the brewery’s first batch of a beer—named “Iron Throne Blonde Ale”—“sold out like lightning” after being released in spring 2013. Another recent batch, called “Bend the Knee Golden Ale,” was released as a batch twice as large as the first but also sold out quickly as well.