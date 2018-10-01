Donald Trump Jr. Fears More for His Sons Than His Daughters in the #MeToo Era

In light of the sexual assault allegations leveled against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his subsequent hearing, Donald Trump Jr. fears more for his sons than his daughters.

Trump Jr., who has five children, told DailyMailTV in an interview published Monday, “I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls. And when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary.”

But when pressed which of his children he worries about most, Trump Jr. said, “Right now, I’d say my sons.”

Trump Jr. went on to suggest that this fear stems from the politicization of such allegations, claiming that Christine Blasey Ford’s story is intended to block his father’s Supreme Court justice nominee. “For the people who are real victims of these things,” Trump Jr. said, “when it is so obviously political in cases like this, it really diminishes the real claims.”

Trump Jr. had earlier questioned Blasey Ford’s credibility on Twitter, writing on the day of the Senate hearing, “I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying. Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all.”