Budget-minded travelers with a little patience could save some money on their next trip to Walt Disney World, but they’re going to have to work hard to do so.

The parks have overhauled their pricing model, adopting one that more closely resembles that of the airline industry. Starting October 16, ticket prices will vary depending on the day you choose to go to the parks.

And while people willing to travel during non-peak times will pay less than others, the move is not a reduction on park fees. In fact, it’s a slight hike. A one-day, one-park ticket will run from $109 to $129, versus $102 to $129 today.

Disney is streamlining prices for its Orlando parks, also. The Magic Kingdom will now cost as much as Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, rather than carrying a slight premium as it has in the past.

“These changes are designed to simplify the booking experience, give guests an enhanced way to purchase theme park tickets and help them more easily plan the Disney vacation of their dreams,” the park wrote in a blog post.

Mouseketeers aren’t exactly thrilled with the changes so far, though, saying it’s too complicated—and too expensive.

Pardon my skepticism about Walt Disney World adding a layer of complication to its ticket system, but here we are 5+ years after My Disney Experience's debut with a final product that's still beta, with regular outages, bugs, glitches, etc. — Tom Bricker (@Tom_Bricker) September 25, 2018

Prior to the move, Disney World one-day tickets were impacted by seasonal pricing, costing more or less at peak visitation times (a policy implemented just two years ago). Multi-day tickets cost the same throughout the year.

The announcement comes just 10 months after Disney last raised ticket prices.