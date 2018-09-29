Today is National Coffee Day, one of the most popular days for free coffee and deals on coffee from popular spots, including Starbucks, Peet’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Wawa, and Cinnabon. There are plenty of popular cafes offering free cups of joe, as well as discounts on coffee beans and donations to coffee farmers in need.

National Coffee Day 2018 exists for good reason. More Americans are drinking a daily cup of coffee than they have since 2012, with 64% of adults over 18 having at least one cup of coffee a day. Up to 79% of coffee drinkers enjoyed a cup at home, with only 9% using smartphone apps to order their drinks, according to Reuters.

Coffee is big business, especially in the United States. Americans spend upwards of $9.7 billion just on dry coffee (meaning mostly beans, whole, or ground) each year. They spend another $2.7 billion getting their fix on the go, buying liquid coffee drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, and iced coffee.

So, it makes sense there is an entire day devoted to coffee deals, including free coffee. Here are some popular retailers offering deals—to consumers, and a few to coffee farmers—in honor of National Coffee Day 2018.

Starbucks

Starbucks is perhaps the biggest chain that does not give customers free coffee on National Coffee Day. But for every cup of brewed Mexican Chiapas coffee sold at its more than 28,000 locations, the chain gives a coffee tree to a Latin American farmer in need. Starbucks has been raising prices this past year and reducing its selection of limited-release and specialty drinks.

Dunkin’ Donuts

All day Saturday, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering customers a National Coffee Day two-fer: buy one, and get a second one of equal or lesser value. “With a second cup of Dunkin’ Hot Coffee on us, we encourage our guests to take this opportunity to treat a friend or family member to catch up over a cup of coffee on National Coffee Day,” the company’s chief marketing officer Tony Weisman said in a statement.

Krispy Kreme

What goes well with donuts? Coffee. All day on National Coffee Day, Krispy Kreme will be giving out free cups of coffee. No doubt, you’ll want to get a few glazed or pumpkin spice cake donuts while you’re there.

McDonald’s

While there’s no official National Coffee Day 2018 offer under the golden arches, customers can use the McDonald’s app to download deals, including any size coffee for $1.

Cinnabon

The cinnamon roll retailer is offering free 12-ounce coffees at Cinnabon Bakery locations all day for National Coffee Day. No purchase necessary, but that doesn’t mean you won’t want a fresh cinnamon bun to go with your joe.

Wawa

At locations of this popular East Coast convenience store chain, customers can get $1 coffee, any size, any variety, all day, every day. Wawa has not announced an official National Coffee Day promo, but dollar cups of coffee is a pretty sweet deal any day of the year.