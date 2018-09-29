Looks Like an Unannounced New Chromecast Accidentally Got Stocked at Best Buy

Ahead of a Google event, it looks like a new, unannounced Chromecast model already hit the shelves at at least one Best Buy location.

Reddit user “GroveStreetHomie” explained that he went to a local Best Buy to pick up a new Chromecast. After attempting to purchase the item, which looked different from the Chromecast Ultra currently on the market, it wouldn’t scan. The new Chromecast wasn’t in the system yet and had a release date of Oct. 9, according to the Reddit post. However, since it was listed as the same price as the second-generation Chromecast, the cashier allowed them to purchase the newer model using the older Chromecast’s identifying information.

The post was uploaded to Reddit, along with a photo comparing the newly puchased Chromecast with an old one. The shiny plastic appears to have been swapped for a matte material and the Chrome logo switched for a single “G.” However, there’s no way to know the device is the real thing ahead of the announcement.

Google’s fall hardware event is scheduled for Oct. 9, where it is expected to unveil a Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, as well.