Why Belgium's Defense Department Is Planning to Sue Google

Belgium’s defense department asked Google to remove images of sensitive military from Google Maps’ satellite views. But Google (googl) has not complied, and now the defense department is planning to sue the tech giant, Reuters reports.

Many countries have come head to head with Google Maps regarding concerns about national security and privacy. Images of military bases, nuclear sites and other sensitive locations in France and the Netherlands have already been removed from Google Maps‘ satellite views.

Google Maps’ Street View feature, which was created by sending out cars with cameras to drive around the world, faced a bit of an uphill battle in Europe, where conceptions of privacy are different from the United States. A lawsuit in Germany did eventually permit the company to create its image databases, but also allows residents to ask for their home to be blurred out.

Officials in India said in 2016 that Google Maps and Street View were used in the coordination of terrorist attacks, and Street View remains unapproved by the government.