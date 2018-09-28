Former Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson is not taking his termination from the network lying down.

Fox News severed its relationship with Jackson Thursday after the conservative political commentator posted a series of tweets aimed at the accusers of Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The network described those Tweets as “reprehensible.”

Friday morning, though, Jackson remained defiant and stood by his comments.

In a series of Tweets, some of which have now been deleted, Jackson, who is also the author of the best-selling book Race Pimping: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Business of Liberalism, addressed Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during her Senate testimony saying “Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!” Earlier, he had written, “TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more.”

The comments brought about quick actions from Fox News.

“Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor,” the network said in a statement. “His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of Fox News.”

Make sure you tweet these around, everyone! Some of them have been deleted. pic.twitter.com/FnmRN4jMjZ — Baba Blacksheep 🌈👽🤖🧚🏻‍♀️⭐️ (@Heybabalou) September 27, 2018

Holy Cow, a woman suffering from PTSD hosts STUDENTS from Google. FBI please investigate SEX PARTIES at #ChristineBlaseyFord house#TeamKJ — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

It wasn't challenged, because Leftist women are skanky for the most part. More will be sued and made to pay for their lies Grow up Pupo! https://t.co/Dj8LMk8rWa — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women. Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I'm not succumbing. TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more#TeamKJ https://t.co/qGVJLTv6QI — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

Jackson, who was active again Friday morning on Twitter (twtr), said he did not have any animosity toward Fox (fox) for their decision, but called it “their loss.”

“Just so we are clear #Leftists, I stand on my principles even if it costs me a gig,” he wrote. “You remain lying scum, willing to CRUSH good people for your devilish ideology.”