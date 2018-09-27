Term Sheet -- Thursday, September 27

Remember last month when I wrote a Term Sheet column on how $100 million rounds were the new normal?

I picture Softbank’s Masayoshi Son reading it with his coffee, counting the billions in his Vision Fund, and laughing maniacally. (Yes, I imagine Masa to be a loyal Term Sheet reader.)

Little did I know what was to come. Just this week, SoftBank has invested hundreds of millions of dollars (if not more) across three companies.

On Tuesday, the Japanese investment firm led a $1 billion investment in Indian hotel booking startup OYO Hotels. Today, it poured $400 million of fresh funding into online real estate marketplace Opendoor. No one (well, except Masa) knows what “the new normal” will be a year from now.

The Opendoor news comes just three months after the startup raised $325 million at a $2 billion valuation. So why raise more? Opendoor founder and CEO Eric Wu told Term Sheet that Softbank is “an ambitious partner that wants to transform entire industries,” so it made sense to accept money from the firm. Additionally, he plans to use the capital to build a two-sided platform for instant home buying, selling, and trading in, integrate title and mortgage services, and debut applications that reduce inefficiencies in the home buying/selling process.

Why did Softbank invest? For one, Wu said he had been having conversations with SoftBank managing partner Jeffrey Housenbold for a long time. Many of those conversations centered around the business and its rich data.

“They really like the fact we have built a large proprietary database of information about homes — both quantitative and qualitative,” Wu said. “They like that we had collected a lot of location data and how it affects pricing.”

As we’ve written before, Masa seems to be industry agnostic, betting on information and data instead. “Those who rule data will rule the entire world,” Masa has said. “That’s what people of the future will say.”

…. MORE $$$: Compass, the New York-based real estate tech startup, also raised $400 million in Series F funding, valuing the company at $4.4 billion. Softbank (surprise!) and the Qatar Investment Authority led the round, and were joined by investors including Wellington, IVP and Fidelity. This is likely the last round of funding before Compass goes public.

The company plans to use the capital to expand internationally, continue its growth across the U.S, and increase its investment in technology. Compass is on track to hit over $34 billion in sales volume this year, more than doubling its 2017 sales volume of $14.8 billion.

Justin Wilson, SoftBank Investment Adviser’s board representative, said in a release that the firm is excited to “support Compass as they further invest in their data and technology capabilities.” Key word: data.

… AND MORE $$$: Oh you thought that was it? (I did too…It’s not.) Butterfly Network, the maker of a $2,000 hand-held ultrasound device, raised $250 million from investors including Fidelity, Fosun Pharma, the Gates Foundation and Jamie Dinan. The fundraise values the company at $1.25 billion, according to media reports.

AND

Payments startup Stripe raised $245 million in funding, better positioning the company to expand to new markets globally and attract bigger customers. Investors include Tiger Global Management, DST Global and Sequoia. The new funding values the company at $20 billion (pre-money), which is an eye-popping surge from its most recent $9.2 billion valuation in 2016.

The new valuation also makes Stripe the sixth most valuable venture-backed startup in the U.S., as well as the top private fintech company in the world—worth the same as Palantir and WeWork and nearly as much as SpaceX.

My colleague Jen Wieczner spoke with Stripe’s COO Claire Hughes Johnson, who said the company has “no plans” to go public anytime soon. Read the full story here.

I’m rushing to send Term Sheet so that no other mega-rounds get announced in the next five minutes, but I’ll leave you with these words from Benchmark’s Sarah Tavel on whether capital itself can act as a differentiator.

“There’s a lot of strength and value to having a lot of capital, but as you know, there’s a lot of damage that having a lot of capital can do to a company. It can diffuse focus, it can cover up things that aren’t working inside it, and it can stop the leadership from understanding the mechanics of its own business. Raising a ton of capital is a double-edged sword, and by no means is it the only way to build an enduring company.”