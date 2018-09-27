CollegeHumor Launches Subscription-Streaming Service 'Dropout'

CollegeHumor is moving into the world of subscription-based streaming services.

The company told Wired on Wednesday that it’s launching a new, mobile-first video service called “Dropout.” The offering will deliver video streaming of original content from CollegeHumor for $3.99 per month, according to the report.

CollegeHumor, which is majority-owned by digital media company IAC, has long been one of the more popular destinations online for people looking for comedic content. However, the company’s head of video Sam Reich told Wired that CollegeHumor’s main video channel, YouTube, has been increasing restrictions and causing CollegeHumor “a little creative repression.” Now with Dropout, the service can do what it wants.

According to the report, Dropout will air more than ten shows to kick things off, including an animated program called WTF 101 that will center on teens who are in detention. Another series, called See Plum Rum, will be a spinoff of CollegeHumor’s popular Precious Plum. Ultimately, CollegeHumor is planning to offer more adult humor in the Dropout series, according to Wired.

CollegeHumor is working on Dropout apps for iOS and Android that are expected to launch this year. You can also sign up for a free trial on the Dropout website. Over time, CollegeHumor expects to add other subscription plans that let you buy up to an annual subscription to the service.