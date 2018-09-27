The 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services

The elder care industry consists of various segments including senior housing and at-home care. To determine the first Best Workplaces in Aging Services list, Fortune research partner Great Place to Work, analyzed survey results from more than 162,000 employees working in both aspects of the industry. The senior housing part of the list is topped by Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center & Gurwin Jewish ~ Fay J. Lindner Residences, Inc. Meanwhile, Eagle Creek Therapy Services tops the at-home care portion of the list. To learn more about Great Place to Work’s methodology behind creating the list, click here. You can learn more about the 50 companies on this list below:

1. Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center & Gurwin Jewish ~ Fay J. Lindner Residences, Inc.

Headquarters Location: Commack, N.Y.

U.S. Employees: 936

Employees say:

“I am proud to work here because there is a sense of pride working at Gurwin. Everyone is approachable and listens to you when you have a concern. Our CEO is a great man to work with. His employees and residents means a lot to him.”

2. Van Dyk Health Care

Headquarters Location: Hawthorne, N.J.

U.S. Employees: Confidential

Employees say:

“We work for a family business that actually makes you feel that you are one of their family members. This is not only a job for our employees, it’s a family of people who have a genuine love of the elderly.”

3. Senior Star

Headquarters Location: Tulsa, Okla.

U.S. Employees: 1280

Employees say:

“Senior Star is a place where you are inspired to do your best and to go above and beyond for each other, in service to our most amazing customers: our fellow associates, residents and families we have an opportunity to serve!”

4. Seabrook Retirement Community

Headquarters Location: Baltimore

U.S. Employees: 540

Employees say:

“This company values and celebrates life in every way. They create a culture here in which makes you feel empowered. The values are lived by each leader in this company. I couldn’t have chosen a better company to work for.”

5. Embrace Living Communities

Headquarters Location: Oak Brook, Ill.

U.S. Employees: 146

Employees say:

“We are a unique group of team players that pull together and respect, embrace and support each other and all of our residents in all that we do. If one community needs help, everyone pitches in as they are able.”

6. Merrill Gardens

Headquarters Location: Seattle

U.S. Employees: 1,892

Employees say:

“I feel everyone has a joyous/uplifting demeanor which makes the work more enjoyable. It puts a smile on my face every day.”

7. Sunrise Senior Living

Employees say:

“This is a very mission-driven company and people really do come first. I have been given the opportunity to advance my career and people throughout the organization recognize my contributions. My work brings me great personal satisfaction.”

8. Raya’s Paradise

Headquarters Location: West Hollywood

U.S. Employees: 65

Employees say:

“This company has a great team, with great employees that always help one another out, along with great management. The ownership and entire administrative team are an absolute pleasure to work with.”

9. Pomperaug Woods, Inc.

Headquarters Location: Southbury, Conn.

U.S. Employees: 163

Employees say:

“It’s a pleasure to get up in the morning and come to work. I love my job. There is no back stabbing and people get along. We work very hard to please the residents and make sure they are well taken care of. They are family to me.”

10. Vi

Headquarters Location: Chicago

U.S. Employees: 3,000

Employees say:

“The company’s core values of integrity, compassion and excellence are brought to life in our communities through the employees that are hired.”

11. Wesley Enhanced Living

Headquarters Location: Warminster, Penn.

U.S. Employees: 1,010

Employees say:

“We have staff who not only genuinely care about the residents and their families/responsible parties, but also one another. We take an interest in one another’s happiness and even one another’s sadness/tragedies.”

12. Generations Healthcare

Headquarters Location: Santa Ana, Calif.

U.S. Employees: 4,695

Employees say:

“This is the only company that I have ever worked for that practices their mission statement at all times and not just during hiring or orientation.”

13. Agemark Senior Living

Headquarters Location: Orinda, Calif.

U.S. Employees: 845

Employees say:

“People are treated better than family. You get what you need and more. People sincerely care for and about each other. We are given the opportunity and responsibility to grow. We adapt to change well. When people need help, we are there for them.”

14. Holiday Retirement

Headquarters Location: Winter Park, Fla.

U.S. Employees: 9,284

Employees say:

“There is a freedom offered allowing me to utilize my experience, education, and creativity to excel in my position within the community. We have a great group of people and the dynamics are always interesting and loving. This is a great community.”

15. Belmont Village Senior Living

Headquarters Location: Houston

U.S. Employees: 3,700

Employees say:

“The founder/President/CEO knows you personally. She knows the stories of most of the team members that work within the company. I have watched her walk into various communities and know the name of the dishwasher, housekeeper, caregiver and so on! It speaks volumes that she knows her team and by name.”

16. Benchmark Senior Living

Headquarters Location: Waltham, Mass.

U.S. Employees: 6,086

Employees say:

“The culture is positive and we are encouraged to bring our ideas and suggestions in to make it a better place. We enjoy working with each other and want to be here everyday to make a difference.”

17. Vetter Senior Living

Headquarters Location: Elkhorn, Neb.

U.S. Employees: 3,582

Employees say:

“We are “Family Serving Family”. We have an amazing team and we work well together. All team members are here for the right reasons – for the residents. Great environment!”

18. Peace Village

Headquarters Location: Palos Park, Ill.

U.S. Employees: 104

Employees say:

“I feel that no matter where I go during the course of my day, I feel good about what I do and who I speak to. It’s not a job when you love it that much.”

19. Continuing Life

Headquarters Location: Carlsbad, Calif.

U.S. Employees: 1,732

Employees say:

“The bonds between employees and residents make this a great place to work. Everyone is so genuine and caring towards the residents, making this community special.”

20. MBK Senior Living

Headquarters Location: Irvine, Calif.

U.S. Employees: 1,348

Employees say:

“This company is very ethical in its practices and in the way they believe in giving back not only to their residents, but to their employees, and to the community in general. They foster a feeling of caring.”

21. Buckner Retirement Services, Inc.

Headquarters Location: Dallas

U.S. Employees: 903

Employees say:

“There is a sense of caring and compassion. The company thinks beyond itself and considers the needs of others in the state of Texas and around the world.”

22. Ohio Living

Headquarters Location: Columbus, Ohio

U.S. Employees: 3,072

Employees say:

“It truly is one of the friendliest places I’ve ever worked. Not a day goes by when I don’t laugh or have a meaningful conversation with a fellow employee or resident.”

23. Watermark Retirement Communities

Headquarters Location: Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Employees: 5,796

Employees say:

“Watermark genuinely cares about their employees and their individual ideas. They are interested in the opinions of every associate and it is a fun and caring atmosphere! Best company I have ever worked for.”

24. American Medical Facilities Management

Headquarters Location: Charleston, W. Va.

U.S. Employees: 1,418

Employees say:

“They take care of employees and recognize them as individuals and are aware of their struggles and successes. They care deeply for residents and value the quality of care given and are great finding that balance with cost. I’m blessed to work here.”

25. Chaparral House

Headquarters Location: Berkeley, Calif.

U.S. Employees: 64

Employees say:

“Chaparral House is such a vibrant, loving, positive, uplifting community of connection that my heart fills with joy as soon as I enter, pick up my badge and warmly greet residents in the activity room.”

26. Atherton

Headquarters Location: Alhambra, Calif.

U.S. Employees: 233

Employees say:

“Employee recognition is great like no other place I’ve worked. Management is very interested in the employees’ and residents’ welfare, and our facility feels like home.”

27. Silverado

Headquarters Location: Irvine, Calif.

U.S. Employees: 3,874

Employees say:

“The culture of love > fear is our greatest strength. It’s not only how we treat people with respect, but when we have to have difficult conversations, it’s with kindness but transparency.”

28. Juliette Fowler Communities

Headquarters Location: Dallas

U.S. Employees: 176

Employees say:

“Once you are here you find out that people care about each other. We call it the IT Factor. We can’t explain it, but you feel it. And it’s contagious. You trust, share and care for each other.”

29. Covia

Headquarters Location: Walnut Creek, Calif.

U.S. Employees: 1,153

Employees say:

“There is a great sense of respect and inclusion among staff that creates a strong sense of community with leadership setting the pace. Person Centered care is emphasized, both for residents, as well as staff.”

30. Phoenix Senior Living

Headquarters Location: Roswell, Ga.

U.S. Employees: 727

Employees say:

“PSL takes the time to really get to know their employees, taking a deep exploration into the desired career path of the team member. As the company grows, so do the employees.”

31. St. Camillus Life Plan Community

Headquarters Location: Wauwatosa, Wis.

U.S. Employees: 459

Employees say:

“What I find nice is that CEO Kevin Schwab and the COO Brandon Luke know everyone’s name and treat everyone equally and not as if they are over anyone. They ask you how are you doing and stop and chat with you. That makes me really enjoy St. Camillus!”

32. Masonic Communities Kentucky

Headquarters Location: Louisville, Ky.

U.S. Employees: 611

Employees say:

“We’re a passionate and innovative organization that puts its residents first. We’re not afraid to try new products/technologies and we’re not afraid to fail. We are resilient, motivated and relentless in our pursuit of being the best in our industry.”

33. Mansions Senior Living

Headquarters Location: Edmond, Okla.

U.S. Employees: 106

Employees say:

“I love that we truly care about our residents and I feel like everything we do and every decision we make is to better the lives of the residents that we work to serve.”

34. Asbury Communities

Headquarters Location: Frederick, Md.

U.S. Employees: 2,075

Employees say:

“People are empowered to try new things that have the ability to make a difference in the lives of those that we serve. Top level management is engaged and available whenever needed. I truly feel valued.”

35. Solvere Senior Living

Headquarters Location: Princeton, N.J.

U.S. Employees: 531

Employees say:

“I truly appreciate that Solvere is supporting us to make us the best. They listen to what we need and help us overcome the obstacles standing in our way to being successful.”

36. The Forum at Rancho San Antonio

Headquarters Location: Cupertino, Calif.

U.S. Employees: 311

Employees say:

“Staff are treated like family, and when something happens in the community, everyone will pitch in to help, no matter what department you work in.”

37. Fox Run at Orchard Park

Headquarters Location: Orchard Park, N.Y.

U.S. Employees: 216

Employees say:

“I think the most unique thing about Fox Run is how strongly the employees care for the residents. While it is our job to aid and assist them, the care that is shown for the residents by the employees makes that job so much easier.”

38. Legend Senior Living, LLC

Headquarters Location: Wichita, Kans.

U.S. Employees: 1,832

Employees say:

“The company has constant team-building, motivating, encouraging, uplifting, inspiring all staff meetings and training. The core values are about teaching integrity, honor, commitment and servanthood. Our managers are always positive and enthusiastic! ”

39. Juniper Communities

Headquarters Location: Bloomfield, N.J.

U.S. Employees: 1,381

Employees say:

“I believe that Juniper does live up to its mantra of “Nurturing the Spirit of Life” for residents and families as well as its employees.”

40. Thrive Senior Living

Headquarters Location: Atlanta, Ga.

U.S. Employees: 1,081

Employees say:

“I love that our company, managers and team members all have heart. I can laugh and cry with my team members. We have a lot of joy at work.”

1. Eagle Creek Therapy Services

Headquarters Location: Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex

U.S. Employees: 89

Employees say:

“Eagle Creek goes above and beyond to make sure that its patients, agencies, and therapists are taken care of above all else, and that every action exceeds all ethical standards.”

2. Care Indeed

Headquarters Location: Menlo Park, Calif.

U.S. Employees: 385

Employees say:

“Employees are immediately made to feel welcome, important, valued and cared for. The emotional support and connection is unbelievable. They are also very professional and strive to make improvements and changes that benefit and support the employees.”

3. Cherished Companions Home Care

Headquarters Location: Chagrin Falls, Ohio

U.S. Employees: 208

Employees say:

“All senior management are expected to do care giving when needed and so everyone has experienced the primary work that we do as a company. Cherished Companions has a unique atmosphere as it feels like a team because of the common culture and purpose.”

4. 24Hr HomeCare

Headquarters Location: El Segundo, Calif.

U.S. Employees: Confidential

Employees say:

“I truly think this strong company offers mutual support, promotes trust, rewards employees’ efforts, and ensures that employees know their work is meaningful.”

5. Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice

Headquarters Location: Jackson, Mich.

U.S. Employees: 2,302

Employees say:

“Innovative ideas are always welcomed, encouraged and given thoughtful consideration; and all team members are supported and celebrated for their excellent care, contribution and service. This, truly, is a really great place to work!!”

6. Care To Stay Home

Headquarters Location: Santa Ana, Calif.

U.S. Employees: 170

Employees say:

“The relationships and bonds we create with our clients and the differences we make in their lives on a daily basis makes this a great place to work.”

7. Constellation Health Services

Headquarters Location: Norwalk, Conn.

U.S. Employees: 454

Employees say:

“Through its training and development opportunities, employee appreciation programs, and strong culture of inclusion, Constellation proves that it is dedicated to ensuring a fulfilling and balanced work experience for all of its employees.”

8. Grandcare Health Services

Headquarters Location: Pasadena, Calif.

U.S. Employees: 249

Employees say:

“Always great energy and progressive, positive attitudes amongst management and teams. A breath of fresh air to experience.”

9. CompassCare, LLC

Headquarters Location: Stamford, Conn.

U.S. Employees: 53

Employees say:

“Everybody here has a very strong work ethic and we are proud of what we do and want to do it well. We all believe in the mission and vision of the company and want it to succeed. The level of teamwork and support for each other is exceptionally high.”

10. Alacare Home Health and Hospice

Headquarters Location: Birmingham, Ala.

U.S. Employees: Confidential

Employees say:

“At Alacare, the focus is on caring, character, and compassion. My values align with that and make me want to stay with this company until I retire.”

