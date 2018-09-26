McDonald's Classic Burger Menu Now Packs No Preservatives

McDonald’s classic burgers are now made without preservatives, the fast food chain announced Wednesday. McDonald’s burgers, as well as the toppings, now have no artificial preservatives, no artificial flavors, and no added colors from artificial sources. The preservative-free classic choices are the hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and of course, the Big Mac.

McDonald’s also moved away from using antibiotics in its chicken in 2017.

“We know quality choices are important to our customers, and this latest positive change to our classic burgers demonstrates our committed journey to leading with the customer and building a better McDonald’s,” said McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski in a statement about the burger menu changes.

The company is in a pickle about the pickle, though. That topping item, perhaps unsurprisingly given that it is named for the way it is preserved, contains an artificial preservative. The company says customers can skip the pickles if they prefer.

McDonald’s has been trying to offer healthier menu items lately, including with a move to fresh instead of frozen beef at roughly 14,000 mainland U.S. locations in March of this year. (Sorry, Hawaii and Alaska.) And earlier this month, McDonald’s also rolled out a healthier apple pie, causing some online outrage over the popular dessert menu item.