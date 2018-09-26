New Claims Against Brett Kavanaugh Drive Down Betting Odds

The rally in the Brett Kavanaugh market just sputtered following claims from a new accuser.

The odds that Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the Supreme Court dropped below 50 cents on PredictIt, an online political prediction market. A“yes” share now costs 40 cents compared to 60 cents for a “no” bet as of 11:28 a.m. in New York. A correct wager pays out $1 per share.

“Yes” wagers were priced at 63 cents at 9 a.m. in New York.

The latest accusation claims that Kavanaugh took part in efforts during high school to get girls intoxicated so that a group of boys could have sex with them.