UN General Assembly Laughs as Trump Brags About His Administration

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly Monday, forgetting one of the first rules of public speaking: know your audience.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” Trump began, using the superlative language that typically elicits cheers at his rallies.

The world’s representatives, however, only laughed.

“Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” Trump added after a pause, eliciting more laughing and clapping from the audience.

Trump bragged about his presidency at #UNGA and world leaders laughed. “I didn't expect that reaction, but that's okay”: https://t.co/6gF9x6uE6o pic.twitter.com/nX88GMFikQ — POLITICO (@politico) September 25, 2018

Throughout the rest of his address, Trump championed his “America first” ideals, saying, “We reject the ideology of globalism,” USA Today reports.

He particularly targeted trade, foreign aid, and migration, blasting Iran for creating “chaos, death and destruction,” OPEC for “ripping off the world,” and Venezuela for creating a “human tragedy.”

In a stark turn from his usual agenda, Trump ended his speech by applauding the UN for its diversity, calling it a “beautiful constellation of nations,” The Guardian reports.

“We must protect our sovereignty and our cherished independence above all,” said Trump. “When we do, we will find new avenues for cooperation unfolding before us. We will find new passion for peacemaking rising within us. We will find new purpose, new resolve.”