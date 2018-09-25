Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 14 years ago, the District Attorney’s office in Montgomery County, Penn., announced Tuesday afternoon.

“This was a serious crime,” said Judge Steven O’Neill, according to CNN. “Mr. Cosby this has all circled back to you. The day has come, the time has come.”

Aside from the jail time, O’Neill fined fined Cosby, $25,000 plus the costs of prosecution. He’s also been designated a “sexually violent predator,” meaning Cosby, 81, will have to undergo lifetime counseling and report to authorities on a quarterly basis, the Associated Press reports. Cosby will also be listed on the sex-offender registry.

Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand earlier this year. Constand first came forward with her allegations in 2004; since then, more than 60 other women have shared similar allegations against Cosby, AP reports.

Cosby, once known as “America’s Dad” for his role on The Cosby Show, could have been sentenced up to 10 years for each of the three convictions. The judge decided to merge the sentencing, however, since all counts stem from the same event.