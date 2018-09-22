Lime Scooters Has Its Second Fatality in a Month

Lime saw the second death of a scooter rider this month.

The incident happened in Washington, D.C., after the rider was pulled under an SUV, the Washington Post reported. No charges were filed.

The fledgling e-scooter company saw its first death in Dallas earlier this month. The rider fell off the scooter and died from blunt force trauma to the head. The scooter was found several hundred yards away and broken in half, the Post reported. The rider was not wearing a helmet, and the death was ruled an accident. Prior to that, leading scooter companies said they were unaware of any other deaths using the vehicles.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into a law a bill eliminating the requirement for e-scooter riders to wear helmets. Alternatively, e-scooter companies are advocating for dedicated scooter lanes. Questions of how best to handle pedestrian and rider safety come as e-scooter popularity booms and spreads throughout the country.