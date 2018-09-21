Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a crowd of conservatives Friday that Congress is going to “plow right through” Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, dismissing any future testimony regarding the sexual assault allegation the judge faces.

Christine Blasey Ford, a professor from California, came forward earlier this week to publicly accuse Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her at a party more than 30 years ago, when the two were in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation, saying it is “completely false.”

“I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone,” he said in a statement Monday.

Both Ford and Kavanaugh have agreed to testify before Congress as early as next week, but some have wondered if Ford will get a fair hearing. McConnell essentially disregarded Ford’s hearing before it has even occurred, saying with certainty on Friday that Kavanaugh will be confirmed soon.

“Here’s what I want to tell you,” McConnell said Friday morning, according to The Washington Post. “In the very near future, Judge Kavanaugh will be on the U.S. Supreme Court. So, my friends, keep the faith. Don’t get rattled by all this. We’re going to plow right through it and do our job.”

McConnell’s words seem to state the “job” of Senate Republicans is to get another conservative judge on the Supreme Court.

Ford’s actions show she is aware the Senate majority is not overly willing to hear her out. Her lawyers said Thursday that she will agree to a hearing if they can find “terms that are fair and which ensure her safety,” CNN reports.

Ford has also called for an FBI investigation into her claims, but President Donald Trump has not supported this move, saying “that’s not what they do” at the bureau. Trump also made clear his opinion on Ford’s claims Friday, tweeting, “if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities.”