Trump Swipes at Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford on Twitter

President Donald Trump is dipping into the Kavanaugh/Ford controversy once again.

Just two days after asserting that Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, should have the opportunity to speak in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Trump took to Twitter to undermine her allegation.

He tweeted that if the attack was “as bad as she says,” then either she or her “loving parents” would have “immediately filed [charges] with local Law Enforcement Authorities.”

“I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!” he added.

But Trump didn’t stop with Ford and her parents—he also took aim at her lawyers, questioning why the “radical left lawyers” want the FBI to get involved “NOW,” but no one called the bureau 36 years ago.

Trump also took the opportunity Friday morning to reassert his faith in his Supreme Court nominee, calling Kavanaugh “a fine man, with an impeccable reputation.” But, Trump asserted, Kavanaugh is “under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay.”

“Facts don’t matter,” he wrote. “I go through this with them every single day in D.C.”

Kavanaugh is due to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. Ford is still negotiating the terms of her appearance, requesting security and a few more days to prepare.