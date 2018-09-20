Michael B. Jordan Is Coach's New Face of Global Menswear

Coach menswear named Michael B. Jordan as its new global spokesperson on Thursday.

Aside from the usual duties for the face of an international fashion brand, like starring in commercials and print advertisements, Jordan will be involved in the brand’s philanthropic efforts through The Coach Foundation. GQ reported that he will also moonlight with Coach’s creative director, Stuart Vevers, on special design projects.

Vevers said in a press release that “Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy.”

Jordan has been praised for his personal style before, so this news is not unexpected. GQ predicted that Jordan may be involved in the design of capsule collections, social media campaigns on his personal accounts, and hosting pop-up shops for Coach like Selena Gomez, who was named womenswear global ambassador in 2016. Though the specifics of Jordan’s deal have not been released, Gomez received $10 million when she was tapped as Coach’s newest face.

Coming off a role as Killmonger in the record-breaking Black Panther and with Creed II out in November, Jordan’s popularity in the current moment lends itself to the new ambassadorship. Other upcoming projects for the actor include a legal drama called Just Mercy with Brie Larson due out in 2020, a Netflix adaptation of Vault Comics title Failsafe that he will produce and possibly star in, and an anime-style web series called Gen:Lock for which he will voice the main character.